How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Dallas-Fort Worth This November

It’s almost Midterm Election Day, one of the most lighthearted times of the year when people come together, controversies are set aside, and people sing in the streets because they’re so happy to be part of the democratic process. If only. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 will feature some of the most pivotal political matchups across the nation, plus the most significant for the State of Texas, making it vitally important that registered voters get out to make their voices heard. Of course, to participate in the election and get one of those cool “I Voted” stickers, you have to be registered to vote in the first place. Don’t worry if you’re not. We’ve got all the details on how, when, and where to register, how to find your polling place, info on voting by mail, and pretty much everything you could ever need to perform your duty as a citizen of the United States of America.

What’s the deadline to register to vote in DFW? According to Texas law, eligible voters must be registered by the 30th day in advance of Election Day. That makes this year’s deadline Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Who’s eligible to vote in this election? Visit the Texas Secretary of State’s website or VoteTexas.gov to verify your eligibility to vote after referring to the five basics here:

You’re a U.S. citizen You’re a resident of the county where you submit your application You’ll be at least 18 years old on Election Day You’re not a convicted felon (though some exclusions may allow you to) You’ve not been declared by a court to be either totally or partially mentally incapacitated How to register to vote in Dallas-Fort Worth: Register here. After you submit your application, you should receive your voter registration certificate by mail within 30 days. To check on your registration status, or confirm your existing status, visit the "Am I Registered?" section of the Texas Secretary of State’s site by entering identifying information such as your Texas Driver’s License. You can also contact County Voter Registration Officials based on where you live. If you’ve recently changed your name or moved to a new address, you should also update your voter registration online by the Tuesday, October 11, 2022 deadline.

Can I vote early? Yes! Any registered voter may vote early in person with the First Day of Early Voting falling on Monday, October 24, 2022 and going through Friday, November 4, 2022. For anyone who’s voting for the first time, it’s worth noting that wait times are generally far less during early voting than waiting until Election Day and you will have the option to cast your vote at more polling places, too. Can I vote by mail? Also yes. As long as you’re eligible, you can apply to vote by mail. The last day to apply is Friday, October 28, 2022. If you do not meet the very specific criteria for mail-in voting, you must appear in person during early voting or on Election Day. All mailed-in ballots must be received by Election Day (Tuesday, November 8, 2022) at 7 pm Central Standard Time or by Wednesday, November 8, 2022 by 5 pm CST if the envelope is postmarked by 7 pm CST on Election Day. Overseas and military voter deadlines may differ. Track the status of your ballot by mail application or your actual ballot by entering your necessary personal information on the Ballot by Mail Tracker.