50 Ways to Take Your Dallas Summer to the Next Level

33. Dallas is home to the largest urban hardwood forest in the country, so you owe it to yourself to take up nature hiking at Trinity Audubon Center. Guided hikes with various nature-related themes are available weekly but you can also go rogue and take your own path.

34. At first, you would imagine that a massive bridge leading into the city center isn’t the perfect place to find some peace and focus. But you’d be wrong. Get centered with yoga on the outskirts of Downtown on the Continental Bridge along with 10,000 other fellow yogis.