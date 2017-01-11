Great Dallas Date Ideas, Sorted by Commitment Level

As the kids say, “Netflix and Chill?”

When you are simply looking to hook up, the ol’ “Netflix and Chill” is the gold standard. Everyone knows what it means, or at least at this point they should. They could just ask you to “hang out” too. It probably still means the same thing.

Hotel? Motel? Holiday Inn?

If you are looking to go on a date and potentially have sex with this mystery person, a hotel bar may be the best possible spot. Sure, you are going to have to spring for a room but if you are willing to go through all this just to hook up, that might even be considered a compliment. At least a compliment to the kind of person who is looking to hook up with some stranger they just swiped on Tinder. Just don’t make it a sleazy hotel. Be a little classy. Try places like the Omni, The Anatole, The Joule, or Hotel ZaZa. With the nice bars and hotel rooms readily available, you can put a classy spin on your skeezy hookup holiday.