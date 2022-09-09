The Best Independent Bookstores in Dallas-Fort Worth
From rare finds and collectibles to local publishing houses, we’ve got you covered.
Indulge us for a moment and lean forward to sniff the screen on your device. Not quite the same as getting a wonderful whiff of a paper-and-ink book, is it? Yet despite the proliferation of digital media—and we are definitely not complaining about the genre—something still sparks a sense of wonder, astonishment, awe, curiosity, and fascination when flipping through the pages of a great book (a thesaurus, perhaps). Books still make thoughtful gifts. They’re easy to pack for a plane, train, or automobile trip. And unlike digital ones, you can sell them back when you’re done. But before you log off, scroll through this bit of online exposition to discover 12 incredible indie bookstores across Dallas-Fort Worth. Most can order any book you desire, so support local and ditch the mass online retail giants.
Interabang Books
Interabang Books gets its name from the unconventional punctuation mark that combines a question mark with an exclamation point, the symbolic merging of an interrogative and an implied BANG! The store prides itself in its knowledgeable staff who can help find a book you’ll love. They even have a book club concierge to assist in recommending something to your group with an Oprah level of insight.
Deep Vellum Books
Located in a neighborhood better known for live music, rowdy bars, and tattoo shops, Deep Vellum provides an oasis for literature lovers. In addition to a variety of fiction (and a fantastic poetry section), they have a nonprofit publishing arm with a nice array of genres, including the La Reunion label, which focuses on books featuring Texas and Texans as the key protagonists. The store also offers a packed schedule of events, including conversations with authors, Sunday tea time, and an open mic night.
Zeus Comics and Collectibles
Nerd out in splendid glory browsing through an immense collection of comic books, graphic novels, and trade paperbacks—all sharing oxygen with action figures, toys, and other collectibles from both popular franchises to the delightfully obscure. A subscription service and weekly pull list ensure that you never miss an issue of your favorite comic or the ability to get your hands on that must-have collector’s item for in-store pickup or shipping right to your doorstep.
The Wild Detectives
Books and booze. It’s this delightful combination that fuels two major passions of owners (and civil engineers by trade) Javier García del Moral and Paco Vique. Set in an old house in the Bishop Arts District, The Wild Detectives gives patrons a sense of community whether sitting solo in one of the quaint indoor spaces or on the nice-sized patio for events such as Shakespeare in the Bar or a backyard concert. Instead of a cappuccino, sip on an espresso old fashioned while flipping through a staff pick or engaging in lively conversation.
This charming store is owned and operated by poet Marco Cavazos (you can get a copy of his book, Some Notes on Love, while you’re inside). The store offers more than 1,000 titles (not all poetry, either) and has become another bookstore fixture in the tiny Bishop Arts District for anyone passionate about supporting indie bookstores and hanging out with like-minded people.
Whose Books
Whose Books has a mission to champion literacy and transition South and West Dallas from being book deserts by providing titles for the entire family. The Latino-owned business welcomes authors into the store for book signings and readings, and there’s a typewriter on a table out front should the spirit move you to start pecking away at your own masterpiece.
Red Pegasus Comics
In addition to stocking all the latest comics and graphic novels, Red Pegasus Comics has become a go-to spot for diverse titles celebrating communities such as AAPI and LGBTQIA+. Pick up a tin of candy branded with The Golden Girls after browsing through racks of titles, or join their Previews Pullbox program to never miss an issue of your favorite adventures.
Lucky Dog Books
This little bookstore operates out of two neighborhoods, both focusing on recycled books, movies, and music. Bring in your previously enjoyed titles to sell and take home something new-to-you. Or stick around and enjoy a book in the lounge over coffee and cookies.
Rosedale Rare Books
Few things are more romantic than someone in a movie buying a first-edition book as a gift to show how much they know and understand the recipient. And now you can be the star of your own rom-com by finding a rare classic at Dallas’ only remaining antiquarian bookshop. Their collectible books span seven centuries and include many out-of-print treasures and otherwise unique titles.
The Dock Bookshop
As one of the largest African American-owned bookstores in the state, the Dock Bookshop is dedicated to promoting literacy in local communities. Once inside, you’ll discover a plethora of titles, including best sellers and new releases with the ability to order anything currently in print. Buy a cup of coffee or tea and settle in with your book club or walk around and experience one of the rotating art or photography exhibits. The Dock is also an instrumental part of the Trinity River Book Festival each September.
Welcome to the home of “great books and decent coffee.” What started as a small children’s bookshop has evolved into a spacious-yet-cozy operation catering to everyone from young kids to adults. The inviting space is home to regularly hosted book clubs with morning, afternoon, and evening options, and twice-weekly story time for kiddos.
Since 1983 this beloved college-town mainstay grew leaps and bounds until it finally settled into the old Wright Opera House space on Denton’s historic courthouse square in 1990. The labyrinth of shelves winds through several nooks and crannies, occupies multiple floors, and ensures that you’ll always leave with a bagful of books to devour. They’re extremely discerning about the items they’ll purchase from customers, but if you have gently used books, music, and movies to unload, you could end up with more than enough cash to pay for your new haul of pop culture gems.