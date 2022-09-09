The Best Independent Bookstores in Dallas-Fort Worth

Indulge us for a moment and lean forward to sniff the screen on your device. Not quite the same as getting a wonderful whiff of a paper-and-ink book, is it? Yet despite the proliferation of digital media—and we are definitely not complaining about the genre—something still sparks a sense of wonder, astonishment, awe, curiosity, and fascination when flipping through the pages of a great book (a thesaurus, perhaps). Books still make thoughtful gifts. They’re easy to pack for a plane, train, or automobile trip. And unlike digital ones, you can sell them back when you’re done. But before you log off, scroll through this bit of online exposition to discover 12 incredible indie bookstores across Dallas-Fort Worth. Most can order any book you desire, so support local and ditch the mass online retail giants.