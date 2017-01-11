Local-Approved Dallas Spots for Avoiding Tourists

After waiting for a reservation and dropping hundreds of dollars for a single meal, sitting atop Reunion Tower eating dinner isn’t going to suffice for the best view of Dallas or the best experience you can have looking at our beautiful skyline.

So, head down to the Cedars and find the NYLO hotel. Its rooftop bar gives the FULL view of downtown, serves fairly priced drinks, and comes with an infinite pool for the heat and a fire pit for when it gets cold. You’ll be helping your wallet exponentially. You could probably book a room at the NYLO, too, and spend the same amount of money that you would have at Reunion Tower.

