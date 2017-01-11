Don't Be a Grinch. Get Into the Holiday Spirit at Dallas' Most Festive Events.

Ice skate around the Christmas tree at the Galleria

Nothing will get you in the holiday spirit quicker than ice skating around the nation's tallest indoor Christmas tree. No judgments if you hold on to the edge of the rink the whole way around.

Take a picture with Santa Claus at the flagship Neiman Marcus in Downtown

Arguably the best (and best-dressed) Santa Claus in town spends his days at the decked-out OG Neiman Marcus. It's well worth the wait in line to get your pic with the big guy in front of Neiman's fabulous tree and let him know what luxury items are on your list.