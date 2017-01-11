Signs You're Not Cut Out for Dallas

You're self-conscious about meat sweats

There’s a whole other kind of sweating you will do in Dallas: the meat sweats, brought on by copious amounts of barbecue that you will consume because you just can’t stop. It’s that damn good; but then come those meat sweats.

You like to walk everywhere

Listen, we are working on the whole walkability thing, but bear in mind, the DFW Metroplex is bigger than Rhode Island and Connecticut combined. So whether or not you enjoy driving, you should probably at least accept it as a primary mode of transportation.