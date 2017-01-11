13 Signs You're Absolutely From the Dallas Suburbs

To the unschooled and insular citified masses who live in the heart of Dallas, there’s a whole world of communities outside of the boundary that is “the loop”: they’re known as the suburbs. Suburbanites, you aren’t that much different than the folks in the city center, yet a handful of telltale signs exist that differentiate you from, say, downtown dwellers. Here are a few surefire ways to tell if you (or someone you love) is a suburbanite.

You think Dallas is “far”

Come on -- thanks to our car-happy local culture, highways and tollways are plentiful, and you can jet from downtown to McKinney in less than a half-hour. Get off your duff and drive!

