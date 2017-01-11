Slang You Need to Know to Survive in DFW

Triple D

While it’s more likely that this is a reference to the city of Dallas’ logo being comprised of three Ds, I’m still holding out for it to be about Debbie Does Dallas. Call me an optimist.

City of Hate

This one stems back to that whole "JFK dying in our city" thing. After the assassination, the country -- and likely the world -- turned against Dallas and hated us for getting the President killed. I’d like to point out the hypocrisy! No one called Washington DC the City of Hate after Lincoln’s evening at Ford's Theatre.

Aggtown

Does anybody have any clue how Arlington became known as Aggtown? We’ve read and heard different urban legends, from drugs to UTA being associated with A&M, to DVDs of fights that happened at a high school in Arlington. Regardless where it started, if you hear someone mention Aggtown, they’re referring to that place near JerryWorld that’s halfway between the Big D and...