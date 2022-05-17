The Ultimate Guide to Texas’ Top Theme Parks

Ticket Price: $49.99 and up

SeaWorld is known for its animal experiences, where you can get up close and personal with dolphins and penguins. But don’t sleep on the rides. New this season is Tidal Surge, which is billed as the world’s tallest and fastest pendulum swing ride. Strap in with your legs dangling, and you’ll swing back and forth at speeds up to 68 miles per hour, reaching heights up to 135 feet. After exiting the ride, take a quick break to get your bearings and find your land legs.

If you go before May 30, check out the Seven Seas Food Festival. On weekends, it features more than 60 global cuisines (Brazilian, German, Korean) and nearly 50 beer, wine, and cocktail selections, so you’ll have plenty to eat and drink throughout the day.