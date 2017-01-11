The 14 Coolest Jobs in Dallas

How she got the job: My family owned taverns in Wisconsin so I grew up behind a bar. I always thought owning one would be fun but I knew I wasn't smart enough to do it on my own. I met Michael (Hickey, co-owner) and the rest is history.

The best part of the job: Doing the animal rescue fundraisers. We've done way over a dozen now and I'm always proud of the money we raise. I also enjoy my mornings with the kitties of Ten Bells.



Dan Glaser, Dog Trainer and Behavioral Specialist

From reigning in the instincts of a new pet to helping abused animals overcome trauma, it’s not a bad day when you get paid to play with puppies.

How he got the job: I got into this because my family were champion breeders and show dog handlers back in the 1970’s. So my love and understanding of dogs came natural to me. I started volunteering for dog rescues and adoption events and always got compliments on how good I was with the dog and how they listen to me and respected me. Someone suggested that I get into training so I started watching every television dog show and video I could get my hands on and watching my six dogs interact with each other; their natural instinct and the way they interacted, taught and reacted to each other. And now I am one of the most popular and busiest dog trainers in DFW.