The Best Free Places to Work Out in Dallas

We know, you’ve already broken your New Year’s resolution. In fact, you’re reading this as you eat raw cookie dough, washed down with cheap gin, and in a break between online shopping binges. But here’s the thing, all hope isn’t lost. Don’t start waving the white flag or burning all pants that don’t start with the words “sweat” or “elasticated waist.”

And for God’s sake, don’t shell out tons of money trying to look like The Rock trying to fit into his prom tux. Mostly because The Rock’s high protein, low carb diet includes eating over 800lb of cod per year and unless you are a seal (in which case, welcome new marine-based readers!) you don’t want to eat 800lb of cod a year. So instead, why don’t you save some money and check out all these free workout options around town that are available to you year-round.