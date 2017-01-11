The Deep Ellum Scavenger Hunt: Find Everything That Makes the 'Hood Unique

Witness someone figuring out how to eat a Serious Pizza slice - 3 points

Listen, we all get the the drinking hungries. And pizza is scientifically proven to be the best cure. And more pizza is better than less pizza. But one slice of Serious Pizza is approximately the size of a California King mattress. Eating one is awesome, watching other people eat one is hilarious.



Sing a song while Bob plays his keyboard - 8 points

Deep Ellum fixture Bob is pretty easy to identify. He’s an older gentleman who usually has a pretty unique ensemble on, is almost always smiling and has almost never been seen without his trusty battery-powered keyboard. He doesn’t take special requests, so instead join him in a sing-along of one of his improvised original tunes. If you don’t know the words, just clap along.