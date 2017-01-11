The Essential Apps for Living in Dallas

The great outdoors

All Trails

Free

iPhone and Android

Sure, North Texas is flatter than Hank Hill’s posterior but there are actually some hiking trails which, if you squint hard enough, do kind of resemble hilly terrain. All Trails, in conjunction with National Geographic, helps you find the best hiking and biking trails and offers reviews from fellow trail users.

Storm

Free

iPhone

Life in tornado alley means having to always be on top of the weather. Weather Underground’s Storm app is the weather nerd’s dream. Beyond basic forecasts and radar maps, this app shows users a storm’s specific path and wind speeds. Now if we only had basements to ride out said storms in.