The Worst Date Stories From Dallas Bartenders

“I was playing the old ‘prostitute or daughter?’ game...

... one night while watching a couple at a nearby table. Guy in his '60s with a seductive younger girl. It was clearly a date. The older man was being an ass and we could hear him berating the girl all night, calling her an idiot and being blatantly rude to the server. His date went to the restroom, and the man walked up to the hostess stand going on and on loudly about how immature and stupid the woman was. He walked out the front door and tried to get into an Uber that wasn’t his. After fighting with this poor Uber driver for a while, and after she came out of the restroom to catch him leaving, they finally convinced the driver to give them a ride. I wonder how the rest of that night went.” –N, 24, Downtown