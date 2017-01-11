Things You Need to Do Before You're Considered a Dallasite

Dallas is growing rapidly and we gladly welcome our latest neighbors, but a zip code change and a Dallas Cowboys T-shirt does not equate to being a local. The citizens of Dallas know all too well how many years of margarita rounds and bowls of queso it takes to earn your stripes. Before you can claim "Jerry World" as your country of residence, there are a few rites of passage for transplants to pass through.



Wait in line for Pecan Lodge

To out-of-towners (looking at you, Yankees), standing in line for brisket -- or even better, burnt ends -- might sound insane, but it is so worth it. Pecan Lodge, located in Deep Ellum, has some of the best and most well-known BBQ around, and it shows via the line.