All the Things You'll Miss if You Leave Dallas

With the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex having ballooned to over 7 million current residents, it’s also easier than ever to find former Dallasites scattered all across the world. There’s something you’ll notice about them immediately: They all miss something about the Dallas-Fort Worth area terribly.

We took a survey of 30 former Dallas residents who were either born and raised in the city or spent a sizable amount of time living in the Metroplex. They have since scattered across the US and, in some cases, have even moved overseas. But when we asked them what they missed most about life in Dallas-Fort Worth, their answers were nearly unanimous.