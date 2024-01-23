The Ultimate Wellness Guide to Dallas-Fort Worth

If you resolved to be a “better you” in 2024—like millions of people across the globe—chances are you plan to make wellness a huge part of achieving that goal. For many, the journey starts and ends with joining a gym (or recommitting to a certain number of workouts per week for the one you already belong to). But the concept of wellness covers far more than lifting heavier weights or shaving a few minutes off your 13-mile treadmill run. Wellness, you see, lies in the soul of the beholder as equally as its measurable physical manifestations. What makes you feel happy, healthy, and more relaxed or energized? That’s really all that matters.

If a therapeutic massage or rejuvenating facial brings you joy, go for it. If meditation brings you peace, we’ll help you find your zen. And if alternative therapies such as acupuncture, reiki, and cold plunges allow you to achieve your best, more power to you. Plenty of big, national wellness brands exist to fill every one of these needs, but we’ve chosen to focus on local businesses, as well as smaller chains that got their start in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We’ve rounded up 25 places (including gyms, med spas, yoga studios, juice bars, and massage therapists), each ready to get you on the road to wellness in no time.



