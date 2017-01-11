What People in Dallas Say, and What They Actually Mean

Dallas is growing rapidly, and with all these new people moving to our city, we figured we would give them a handy guide to what they’re gonna hear us say half the time and what those phrases really mean. We may be a city full of straight shooters but sometimes you gotta read between the lines.



“Dallas drivers are pretty crazy, huh?”

Translation: “Did you like that Mad Max movie because if so, why not live it every single day on Woodall Rodgers or any of the 250 other highways in the metroplex on which people enjoy driving 90mph while texting and eating a bowl of pho all at the same time?”



“Hot enough for ya?”

Translation: “We live in Dallas, where the temperature in August reaches levels that allows us to be able to cook a chicken breast in the back seat of our car. We all know this and accept this but I’m going to break the awkward silence in this elevator by making a pithy comment about how it’s hot outside.”

