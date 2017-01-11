What Your Favorite DFW Athlete Says About You

Emmitt Smith

You won Dancing with the Stars. You started your own real estate company. You’re a tequila spokesman. You actually participate in your own charity bike races. Is there anything that you can’t do? You were the quiet workhorse who came up in a group of superstars. Even your Wikipedia entry describes your NFL career as, “consistently effective though not dazzling in style.” (Ouch.) But it doesn’t matter. Your modesty and work ethic have gotten you far and you don’t need to toot your own horn. You might not be as flashy as Michael, but people still get just as geeked out to meet you.

Danny White

OK, so everyone else on this list has tons of rings and trophies and pop up on top athlete lists constantly. But what about the Danny Whites of the world? The nice guys who just so happen to have to follow in the footsteps of Roger Staubach. To be flanked on either side of history by Staubach and Troy Aikman seems an impossible task. But more than anyone else on this list, we are all Danny White. We try our best, though we may never be the superstar athletes in a town which is overflowing with them. But all we can do is do our best. When Football Jesus himself Tom Landry heaps praise on you, you know that you did something right, even if you don’t have a jam-packed trophy case or your own brand of hot dogs to show for it.