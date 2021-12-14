Where to Go Ice Skating Near Dallas This Winter

Though it’s probably too late to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics, you can perfect your swizzles, tizzles, and death spirals at eight different venues around North Texas—including the option to have an ice rink delivered to the site of your choosing. From year-round indoor rinks to seasonal holiday pop-ups, it’s easy to find a place to spin in circles close to home. Bundle up in your holiday finest, lace up your skates, and book a ticket to one of these eight stellar winter wonderlands around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Photo courtesy of Galleria Dallas

Ice Skating Center Galleria Dallas

Dallas’ premiere skating experience can be found at the year-round rink on the lowest level inside Galleria Dallas. Between shopping for designer goods around the mall and indulging in a food-court smorgasbord, burn extra calories under the glow of the tallest indoor Christmas tree in the United States. Private lessons, broomball sessions, and the ability to rent out the entire rink for your own private event for a cool $300 an hour add to the chilly possibilities.

Cost: Tickets run $12 per person; skate rentals run $5 each

Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)

Enchant Christmas Fair Park

Instead of going around and around a traditional rink, the Enchant Christmas experience at Fair Park features a meandering ice skating trail illuminated by thousands of twinkling lights for a particularly magical evening. Santa will be onsite for meet-and-greets and photo-ops, alongside a Nordic-inspired Christmas market for any last minute shopping you wish to do between trips down the trail. The event runs until January 2.

Cost: Tickets start at $20 per person; VIP tickets start at $179 per person (includes champagne, lounge access, hors d’oeuvres, and priority access to all activities)

Hours: Open daily from 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Panther Island Ice Fort Worth

Coyote Drive-In goes off-script this holiday season by offering an outdoor ice skating experience under a large pavilion through January 17. There’s covered seating for spectators (or your own personal paparazzi), gas-fueled heaters to stay warm, restroom facilities, and a full menu of treats and drinks, including wine and beer. Make it a double-feature date night and stick around for a movie, too—drive-in movie tickets run $8 per adult, and only $5 on Wednesdays.

Cost: Tickets run $13 per person (includes skate rental)

Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)

Christmas at Gaylord Texan Grapevine

Among the many holiday-themed activities at The Gaylord Texan—including snow tubing, a winter wonderland cirque show, and a holiday escape room—the mesmerizing 6,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink attracts guests from all over the world.

Cost: Tickets run $17.99 per person (includes skate rental)

Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)

Radiance & Frozen Frisco

Let all your worries go a la Elsa from Frozen at this massive holiday theme park complete with a Ferris wheel, bumper cars, ice tubing hills, snow ball tosses with real snow, and an outdoor skating rink in the middle of it all. If you really want to ball out, add VIP access for an additional $14.99 and get perks including bottomless hot chocolates, a fast pass to the light show, a holiday cookie, and free parking.

Cost: Tickets run $29.99 per person (includes admission to shows and activities)

Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here) Classic Holiday Ice Skating Rinks Uptown

Synthetic surfaces have made ice skating possible in a variety of unexpected venues, but what could be more unique than hosting a holiday skating soirée at the location of your choice? If your house or place of business happens to have a basketball court or ballroom, you’re in luck. Rinks range in size from 1,200- to 4,000-square-feet in size. Throw in extras like artificial snow machines (keeping with the faux-precipitation theme), photo booths, and full lighting options for a holiday party nobody will soon forget.

Cost: Prival rink rentals start at $4,995

Hours: Open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

StarCenter Multiple locations

The Dallas Stars NHL team boasts seven StarCenter locations around the metroplex, complete with indoor public ice skating sessions in Euless, Frisco, Mansfield, McKinney, Plano, and Richardson, while the Farmers Branch outpost features an outdoor rink through January 9. And even if you can’t skate like a pro (or prefer an outing with less blood than a typical hockey matchup), you can spin around the rink leisurely while enjoying special theme nights when you can skate with Santa or show off your ugliest holiday sweater. The Farmers Branch StarCenter also offers a happy hour on certain days, when skating is free from 5 to 7 pm, plus date nights when skate rentals are on the house.

Cost: Tickets run $12 per person; skate rentals run $5 each

Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)

ICE at The Parks Arlington

For 19 years, ICE at The Parks has welcomed Arlington locals and visitors to a full-sized NHL regulation hockey rink for casual skate sessions or a hockey match with friends. You can also rent out the rink for a private party complete with lessons from a professional coach, if you’re really aiming to impress. And when it’s all over, hit up the surrounding stores in the mall for some ultra-convenient gift procurement.

Cost: Tickets run $11 per person; skate rentals run $4 each

Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)