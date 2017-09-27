The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Dallas

A UFC champion and an undefeated boxer walk into a bar... Oh wait, you walk into a bar to watch legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. come out of his semi-retirement to take on brash MMA fighter Conor McGregor in what many are calling the fight of the century (and many are calling a joke). The Irishman has never boxed, but has kicked many an ass in the UFC, so it’s anyone’s guess what’s going to happen -- 40-year-old Floyd keeping his record impeccable, or 29-year-old Conor punching his way to a win.
The odds aren’t in the latter’s favor, but this circus is really a once-in-a-lifetime event, with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line. So, unless you want to stay home and shell out $99 for the pay-per-view broadcast when you can head out to a bar and scream along with a bunch of other serious and casual fight fans at 9pm on Saturday? In order to help you decide where to go, we’ve compiled a list of all the best deals, events, and locations in Dallas to watch McGregor-Mayweather.
Ojos Locos
Northwest Dallas
Cost: General admission $20
What you get: Strong-ass margaritas.
Frankie’s
Downtown
Cost: General admission $30 presale/$35 at door, VIP packages $600-$750
What you get: 44 HDTVs to watch the action, but just remember to dress up and get there before 8:45pm.
Stirr
Deep Ellum
Cost: Free!
What you get: A lively rooftop bar with plenty of TVs.
Clutch Bar
Uptown
Cost: General admission $20
What you get: 21 TVs to catch the match.
Villa Lounge
Addison
Cost: General admission $15 presale/$20 at door, Tables $60-$300
What you get: $300 gets you a table for six plus one bottle of booze.
504 Bar and Grill
Lower Greenville
Cost: $20 at the door
What you get: A free drink.
The Dubliner
Lower Greenville
Cost: General admission $20
What you get: $5 Guinness, Fireball, Three Olives, Tullamore Dew, Jack Daniels, and Cuervo.
Fat Rabbit
Uptown
Cost: General admission $30, VIP packages available
What you get: A great night in Uptown.
Henderson Tap House
Downtown
Cost: General admission $25, VIP $50-$1,300
What you get: General admission gets you in the door. Basic VIP ($50) gets you a pass to skip the line, a seat, and one drink. Group VIP packages start at $750 and go on up.
Press Box Grill Dallas
Downtown
Cost: $25 for general admission
What you get: A Downtown bar full of fight-ready Texans.
Hibashi
Galleria
Cost: General admission $10, VIP table for four $80
What you get: VIP tables get one complimentary appetizer for the table.
Kung Fu Saloon
Uptown
Cost: Free cover, call for table reservations
What you get: A laid-back night in an arcade-themed bar that’ll probably turn into some serious dancing.
The Irishman Pub
North Central
Cost: General admission $20, reserved seating $30
What you get: $3 Jameson, $5 Guinness Nitro, shot specials every hour, and more drink specials throughout the night.
