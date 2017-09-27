Lifestyle

The Best Places to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Dallas

By Published On 08/25/2017 By Published On 08/25/2017
mayweather vs. mcgregor
ROSIE COHE FOR SHOWTIME SPORTS

A UFC champion and an undefeated boxer walk into a bar... Oh wait, you walk into a bar to watch legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. come out of his semi-retirement to take on brash MMA fighter Conor McGregor in what many are calling the fight of the century (and many are calling a joke). The Irishman has never boxed, but has kicked many an ass in the UFC, so it’s anyone’s guess what’s going to happen -- 40-year-old Floyd keeping his record impeccable, or 29-year-old Conor punching his way to a win.

The odds aren’t in the latter’s favor, but this circus is really a once-in-a-lifetime event, with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line. So, unless you want to stay home and shell out $99 for the pay-per-view broadcast when you can head out to a bar and scream along with a bunch of other serious and casual fight fans at 9pm on Saturday? In order to help you decide where to go, we’ve compiled a list of all the best deals, events, and locations in Dallas to watch McGregor-Mayweather.

Ojos Locos

Northwest Dallas

Cost: General admission $20
What you get: Strong-ass margaritas.

Frankie's Downtown
Frankie's Downtown

Frankie’s

Downtown

Cost: General admission $30 presale/$35 at door, VIP packages $600-$750
What you get: 44 HDTVs to watch the action, but just remember to dress up and get there before 8:45pm.

Stirr Dallas
Stirr Dallas

Stirr

Deep Ellum

Cost: Free!
What you get: A lively rooftop bar with plenty of TVs.

Clutch Bar Dallas
Clutch Bar Dallas

Clutch Bar

Uptown

Cost: General admission $20
What you get: 21 TVs to catch the match.

Villa Lounge

Addison

Cost: General admission $15 presale/$20 at door, Tables $60-$300
What you get: $300 gets you a table for six plus one bottle of booze.

504 Bar and Grill
504 Bar and Grill

504 Bar and Grill

Lower Greenville

Cost: $20 at the door
What you get: A free drink.

The Dubliner

Lower Greenville

Cost: General admission $20
What you get: $5 Guinness, Fireball, Three Olives, Tullamore Dew, Jack Daniels, and Cuervo.

Fat Rabbit
Fat Rabbit

Fat Rabbit

Uptown

Cost: General admission $30, VIP packages available
What you get: A great night in Uptown.

Henderson Tap House

Downtown

Cost: General admission $25, VIP $50-$1,300
What you get: General admission gets you in the door. Basic VIP ($50) gets you a pass to skip the line, a seat, and one drink. Group VIP packages start at $750 and go on up.

Press Box Grill
Press Box Grill

Press Box Grill Dallas

Downtown

Cost: $25 for general admission
What you get: A Downtown bar full of fight-ready Texans.

Hibashi

Galleria

Cost: General admission $10, VIP table for four $80
What you get: VIP tables get one complimentary appetizer for the table.

Kung Fu Saloon
Kung Fu Saloon

Kung Fu Saloon

Uptown

Cost: Free cover, call for table reservations
What you get: A laid-back night in an arcade-themed bar that’ll probably turn into some serious dancing.

The Irishman Pub
The Irishman Pub

The Irishman Pub

North Central

Cost: General admission $20, reserved seating $30
What you get: $3 Jameson, $5 Guinness Nitro, shot specials every hour, and more drink specials throughout the night.

Staying home instead? Planning your own viewing party? Here’s our guide to hunting down the PPV live stream , and check out our other watch guides for Boston, Chicago, LA, Las Vegas, Miami, NYC, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Tanner Saunders is a writer from Texas. He’ll be watching at Whataburger.  

