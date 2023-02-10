How To Turn Your Next Date Into An Action Adventure

One of the best signs of a good date is excitement — so much so that it’s almost better to have an exciting bad date than a boring, decent one. But especially once you get to know someone better, the nerves start to wear off and things can easily become routine. How can you inject some thrills into your next date? Easy — just live every day like it’s an action adventure. You don’t need to be dodging explosions or living a double life to spice things up, either. Inspired by CBS’s new series True Lies, based on the classic blockbuster movie, we put together some ideas for how to embrace some secret-agent vibes on your next night out and live to tell the tale.

Get your heart rate up

Couples that sweat together, stay together. Ok, so that’s probably not a universal truth, but taking a workout class on a date can have several benefits: it gets the endorphins flowing, allows you both to drop your guard a bit, and can help you share your interests with the other person in a positive environment. Taking a boxing or self-defense class will add a bit of action-star combat to your date and let you show off those right hooks.

Team up to solve problems

Relationships that last usually have a few things in common: great communication, problem-solving skills, and shared love of fun activities. And what better way to develop those skills than an escape room? Trap yourself in a maze, dungeon, or self-destructing spaceship and work with your partner to generate new ideas, crack the codes, and break out. Long-term couples will probably have an advantage here since they’ll know each others’ strengths and weaknesses, but escape rooms can also be a good test of compatibility for new couples.

Put on an alias

Who said roleplay had to be NSFW? Keeping things fresh is always fun, so try arranging an alter-ego date. Meet up somewhere in public wearing out-of-character clothes, and figure out your own backstory and mission details. Step it up by adding in an element of mystery: a surprise gift or sudden detour can add a fun and unexpected twist to your normal date itinerary.

Jet off to somewhere exotic

Secret agents, like everyone else, love a surprise getaway, but scheduling them can be tricky. So if you’re going to set one up, you may as well go big. Options include packing a bag for your partner and leaving them a note, or planning a scavenger hunt and having tickets be the final prize. If you’re feeling really bold, have them meet you at the airport with no other information.