14 Things No Self-Respecting Denverite Would Ever Do

Denver's known for being pretty liberal (legal weed, infinity breweries, people with dreadlocks who love hiking), but there are some things that you just can't get away with in the Mile High. And sure, some rules were meant to be broken, we get it. But unless you want to catch some serious side eye around town, it's best to avoid doing anything on this list.

Utter the words, "I don't like green chili."

Or the words, "it's better in New Mexico." Colorado green chili has it's own unique style, and we really love it. Whether it's poured over fries, smothering a burrito or just served in a bowl, you won't ever regret learning to appreciate all its forms.

