The Best Recreational Dispensary in (Almost) Every Denver Neighborhood

The quest for legal marijuana in Colorado was a long and arduous fight. Medical came first, becoming available in 2000, and then, after over a decade of effort pushing for public support and some legal maneuvering (who says all stoners are lazy?), recreational dispensaries opened their doors January 1st, 2014 to anyone over 21 with a valid ID all over the state. As the city gets ready to celebrate the third 4/20 (aka every marijuana-enthusiast's favorite holiday) since legalization, the only problem has been knowing which dispensaries to visit, which is why we did our due research to find the top spots to get recreational bud around Denver, plus the biggest deals and most helpful staff.
Stapleton
Address and Info
This multi-location chain is one of the larger companies in Colorado which means that the variety available here -- from different strains to edibles, topicals, concentrates, and more -- is always on point. They also offer some of the best deals in town including ounces for $99.99 all month long. You can also score freebies on 4/20 including a swag bag and free eats from local food trucks, and LivWell is donating $1 per 4/20 customer to the Fitch Foundation which supports disabled veterans through athletic programs.
LoDo
Address and Info
If you've got questions about your bud, this is the place for answers. Natural Remedies has a super-informed staff who can help you pick the best option for your needs -- without making you feel like a newb. In the month of April, they have deals like $10 off concentrates, and you should buy it up now: every time you stop in and spend $100 or more, you'll also be entered in this month's glass raffle and could win a fancy new dab rig or bong of your very own.
Capitol Hill
Good ChemistryAddress and Info
Need to relax? Or maybe you're searching for a creative boost? Good Chemistry focuses on the physical effects of each strain option, and its clean, modern look is welcoming, which makes this an ideal spot for a first-timer. They also recently opened a second location in Aurora and are ready to celebrate 4/20 with strains like the body-high favorite Master Kush and pain-relieving Bruce Banner available starting at $30/eighth.
Highlands
The ClinicAddress and Info
This corporate chain may be big with six Colorado locations, one store in Illinois, and another opening soon in Nevada, but you'll still get personalized service -- especially at the Highlands location. Its flower and house-made concentrates are worth the trip alone, but we love sampling the expansive selection of edibles, which include everything from sodas and suckers to granola. Have a favorite indulgence? Get to know the daily deals, like 10% off edibles on Sundays and three-for-two pre-rolled cone joints on Tuesdays.
Central Business District
Native RootsAddress and Info
Located right off the 16th St mall, this is the flagship location for Native Roots, and it's easily accessible for out-of-town visitors doing the typical tour of Downtown Denver. The company is also a big part of the city's marijuana culture as a sponsor of 420 Eve on the Rocks and the annual rally in Civic Center Park. And have you heard about that dispensary that is seeking naming rights to Mile High Stadium? Yup, that's Native Roots.
Baker
L'EagleAddress and Info
All natural, organic, pesticide free... no we're not talking about some new line of snack at Whole Foods. All of L'Eagle's products are produced in its sustainable, zero-waste facility so you can feel good about your environmental impact while you, well, feel good thanks to its products. When it comes to the strains that end up on the shelves here, a pure product is the aim, and bud is cured for three to six months -- much longer than the industry standard of less than a month -- leaving a clean taste that allows each strain's unique properties to shine. Ready to stop in? If you stop in by April 21st, you can score special deals including an ounce for as low as $99 after tax.
Five Points
BotanicoAddress and Info
If you prefer concentrates over flower, stop in to Botanico for its early bird specials: between 9-11am Monday-Thursday and 10am-12pm on Sundays, you can score deals like house-made wax and shatter for just $25/gram. Not sure what all this talk about wax and shatter mean? No worries, the staff here is patient and can talk you through all the options.
Montbello
The Medicine ManAddress and Info
Your buddy's got a long layover at DIA and is begging you to take him to a dispensary? This is the one you head to. It's the largest single location dispensary in Denver and only about 15 minutes from the airport. The Medicine Man updates its online menu regularly and boasts ample deals, like $45 quarters of top shelf recreational strains on Wednesdays and 50% off smoking accessories everyday during its 3:20-4:20pm happy hour.
Hilltop
Kind LoveAddress and Info
Dispensaries within Denver city limit have strict requirements when it comes to hours of operation so most close at 7pm (some even earlier). Kind Love, however, sits right in the middle of town but technically operates under Glendale's guidelines which means you've got access to some of the best bud in town late into the evening until midnight. This spot also score big points for having tons of ways to save you some extra cash. Between happy hour deals daily from 9-11am, 15% off for first time visitors, plus optional punch card and membership options, a killer deal is never far off.
City Park
GroundSwellAddress and Info
With a prime location and high end look, this Colfax staple began drawing in medical patients in 2010. Last year, they added recreational to the mix and now offer both in separate spaces within the same location. Join the loyalty program and, after purchasing eight eighths, you'll get your next for a penny. And for April, they're offering 4/20 deals: you can score two grams of wax for $75 or two grams of shatter for $90 through April 30st.
Golden Triangle
PureAddress and Info
Pure's got a lockdown on all the elements you want in a dispensary: selection (over 60 strains), friendly staff, and chances for you to save. There are no fancy gimmicks here, just a straight-up easy experience that will leave you with quality product in hand. For 4/20, they're offering a ton of killer specials until April 24th including ounces of any strain for $94.20 and if you show up the first hour it is open, that price drops to $74.20.
University
Healing HouseAddress and Info
This shop is small but mighty, offering a selection of recreational and medicinal options along with rotating daily deals on some of the best strains. And if you spend $40 or more in a trip, you get to spin the wheel of deals, too, to stack up even more savings (and a bit of fun). Frequent visitors can also join the rewards program, which will earn regulars free store credit just for shopping. Bonus: Healing House is right next door to Roaming Buffalo, one of the city's best BBQ spots.
Virginia Village
Sacred SeedAddress and Info
Sacred Seed, one of the most welcoming shops in the city, has been working on the medical side of the business since 2008; it has the experience to back up its claims that they offer some of the best strains in the state, but the business has stayed small generating a sense of community that's lacking in some of the larger chains. Daily deals keep prices affordable. Be sure to stop in on Wednesdays when you can pick your deal -- in the mood to smoke? Done. Prefer edibles? That's all good too. Need a new pipe? Get a solid discount and enjoy, it's all up to you.
Sign up here for our daily Denver email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
Molly Martin is a freelance writer in Denver, Colorado who fully supports recreational marijuana legalization in all 50 states. Follow her Mile High adventures @mollydbu on Twitter and Instagram
-
1. Livwell Dispensary3955 Oneida St, Denver
-
2. Natural Remedies1620 Market St Ste 5W, Denver
-
3. Good Chemistry16840 E Iliff Ave, Aurora
-
4. The Clinic Colorado3888 E Mexico Ave, Denver
-
5. Native Roots Dispensary Aspen308 South Hunter Street, Aspen
-
6. L'Eagle380 Quivas Street -- One Mile West of Broadway on 3rd Avenue & Quivas St, Denver
-
7. Botanico Wellness3054 Larimer St, Denver
-
8. Medicine Man4750 Nome St Unit B, Denver
-
9. Kind Love4380 E Alameda Ave, Glendale
-
10. GroundSwell Cannabis Boutique3121 E Colfax Ave, Denver
-
11. Pure Medical Dispensary1133 Bannock St, Denver
-
12. Healing House2383 S Downing St, Denver
-
13. Sacred Seed5885 E Evans Ave, Denver
This multi-location chain is one of the larger companies in Colorado which means that the variety available here -- from different strains to edibles, topicals, concentrates, and more -- is always on point. They also offer some of the best deals in town, especially for ounce bags. The space is spacious and well organized, and best of all, staffed with some of the most knowledgable bud connoisseurs in town.
If you've got questions about your bud, this is the place for answers. Natural Remedies has a super-informed staff who can help you pick the best option for your needs -- without making you feel like a newb. And with myriad varieties of sativa, Indica, edibles, and concentrates to try out, we can assure you -- you'll have questions.
Good Chemistry's third outpost in Aurora, CO brings the same dedication to responsibly making use of cannabis as it delivers at its other two locations. With possibly the most novice-friendly menus of any store, new consumers will feel comfortable as they shop for the first time. To top it off, every one of the quality strains goes for $30/eighth every day. This makes things much easier on those who are inexperienced with purchasing weed legally. But the best part about GC is that it's also great for folks who come in on the regular.
This corporate chain may be big with six Colorado locations, one store in Illinois, and another opening soon in Nevada, but you'll still get personalized service -- especially at the Highlands location. Its flower and house-made concentrates are worth the trip alone, but we love sampling the expansive selection of edibles, which include everything from sodas and suckers to granola. Have a favorite indulgence? Get to know the daily deals, like discounts on edibles on Sundays and cone joints.
As one of the first states to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, it's not a surprise that Colorado leads the country in dispensary quality. Native Roots, a small chain, boasts locations all over the Front Range and High Country -- but only one of them is surrounded by designer boutiques and flanked by mountains. This swanky Aspen outpost supplies all of the brand favorites, along with a few signature, artist-inspired strains, like Griz’s Griz Kush and Big Gigantic’s Cookies and Dream.
All natural, organic, pesticide free... no we're not talking about some trending produce at Whole Foods. All of L'Eagle's products are produced in its sustainable, zero-waste facility so you can feel good about your environmental impact while you, well, feel good thanks to its products. When it comes to the strains that end up on the shelves here, a pure product is the aim, and bud is cured for three to six months -- much longer than the industry standard of less than a month -- leaving a clean taste that allows each strain's unique properties to stand out.
Boasting a knowledgeable, accommodating staff and early bird specials, Botanico is one of the city's premier dispensaries for first-timers and veterans alike. Its impressive menu of strains is only rivaled by its resin, edible, topical, and concentrate selections, which include sweet treats, shatter, royal jelly, and apothecanna creme, balm, spray, and salve.
Toting high-quality, low-cost medical marijuana, The Medicine Man is one of Denver's most popular dispensaries. This Montbello shop updates its online menu regularly and boasts ample deals, like discounted, top-shelf recreational strains and daily happy hour. And just as important, The Medicine Man is the largest single location dispensary in the city, and only about 15 minutes from the airport.
Slinging locally grown cannabis since 2010, Kind Love is one of Colorado's most popular dispensaries. This shop supplies a ridiculous selection of shatter, wax, live resin, and other non-smokables, and stocks its own brand of concentrates and in-house grown flower alongside Green Dot, Craft710, and Incredible Extracts. Clones, too, are available for those interested in home growing.
Located just blocks from City Park, GroundSwell combines both high-end boutique and a down-home atmosphere to create a welcoming environment. With medical and recreational use in mind, this spot has something for everyone using only the highest quality ingredients: viola extracts, cannabis-infused drinks, candies, and more. They also offer one-on-one patient consultations, by appointment only.
The Golden Triangle location of this small, Denver-based medical and recreation chain is as straightforward as the rest: a hefty selection (over 60 strains), friendly staff, and chances for guests to save. Knowledgeable budtenders and frequent discounts allow for the best possible experience, whether you're a seasoned customer or first-timer.
Located in University (and with another shop in Lakewood), Healing House places a great importance on quality, comfort, and safety. This small but mighty shop sells an impressive number of strains, edibles, and personal items, like lotions, oils, salves, and vaporizers, and those who spend more that $40 can spin the "Wheel of Deals." Frequent visitors can also join the rewards program, which will earn regulars free store credit just for shopping. Oh, and Healing House is right next door to Roaming Buffalo, one of the city's best BBQ spots.
Independent and family owned, Sacred Seed is one of the most welcoming shops in the city and has been working on the medical side of the business since 2008. In addition to offering several great strains, edibles, and accessories, this dispensary has generated a sense of community that's lacking in some of the larger chains.