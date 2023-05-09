The Best Farmers Markets in Denver to Stock Up on Greens

The anticipation of summer in Denver only grows stronger once May hits and the farmers markets begin to come alive once again. There’s something magical about strolling from vendor to vendor in the Colorado sunshine, bag or basket in hand, plucking fresh veggies for dinner and seeing the hard work of local growers, makers, and producers proudly—and tantalizingly—laid out. According to the Colorado Foundation for Agriculture, there are about 34,000 farms and ranches in Colorado, the area of which make up around half the state’s total land area. And while Colorado farmers and ranchers export nearly $2 billion in products globally, Denver residents get direct, firsthand access to the goods being produced in our backyard. Here are 12 of our favorite farmers markets to spend a warm weekend morning.

South Pearl Farmers Market Sundays, Platt Park

South Pearl is cute enough as-is, but once May rolls around, weekends get a lot more exciting. Every Sunday through November, you can find vendors lining the streets, selling everything from handwoven baskets to handmade hummus and tons of fresh produce, often with a flat-rate, “Fill Your Bag,” policy. Everything is made better by regular live music performances and a full roster of food trucks. (If you’re lucky, you’ll catch The Easy Vegan while shopping.)

Cherry Creek Fresh Market Wednesdays & Saturdays, Cherry Creek

Lauded as “Colorado’s Standout Market,” Cherry Creek’s Fresh Market is what you might expect: a lot of fresh, local foods. From produce to flowers to pastries, if it’s fresh and Colorado-made, you’ll find it here. It also provides a seasonal crop calendar so you can plot out when to get your favorite fruits and veggies, and a portion of funds from the markets goes towards providing financial support to small-time growers.

Boulder County Farmers Market Wednesdays & Saturdays, Boulder

Probably the most well-known farmers market around, BCFM is a heavy-hitter when it comes to shopping and supporting local, partly because it also offers online shopping that you can pick up on select days. But if you want the in-person experience (which we recommend having at least once), head to 13th Street—just steps from the illustrious Pearl Street—for goods exclusively from local farmers, growers, ranchers, canners, cooks, bakers, and entrepreneurs.

City Park Farmers Market Saturdays, City Park

One of Denver’s biggest farmers markets, the City Park Esplanade is filled with vendors every Saturday starting mid-May and lasting through October. Expect booth after booth of Colorado farmers, food vendors, artisans, and much, much more, which the CPFM site points out helps reduce “processing, packaging, and transportation waste” (being a compost market helps in this way, too). The 2023 roster includes over two dozen farmers and ranchers, plus bakeries, food trucks, spirits tents, and rotating food vendors for something tasty to eat in-between purchases.

Highlands Farmers Market Sundays, Highlands Square

The restaurant haven of Highlands Square (W 32nd Ave) comes alive every Sunday from May to October, with tents shielding tons of tempting products from the Denver sun. Pop in for an iced coffee and snack at Highlands Cork & Cafe (because you know what happens when you shop on an empty stomach) and browse everything from handmade jewelry to fresh produce to swag for your four-legged friend.

Central Park Farmers Market Sundays, Central Park

Central Park’s Farmers Market may start a little later than others, but its expansive vendor spread and hangout-ability are worth the wait. Shop around for raw honey, baked goods, fresh veggies, and incredible artwork—all from folks local to Colorado—plus a ton of other goodies. Then snag something delicious for lunch and have a blanketed seat on the grass, catch some rays, and enjoy Denver in the summer.

People + Produce Sundays, DTC

Belleview Station’s seasonal market is back for the 2023 season, especially close for folks a little southeast of the heart of Denver. Bring your reusable bag and fill it with handcrafted soaps, a new houseplant or two, some veggies and snacks for the week, and fun treats for yourself, whether it be home decor and artwork or just a pastry for the ride home. In addition to the shopping, enjoy live music, a beer garden, and plenty of food (and fashion) trucks, too.

Southlands Farmers Market Saturdays, Aurora

Aurora residents, fear not: You don’t have to drive far for a good farmers market (but we know you knew that already). Southlands is back from May to September for all the local products you can purchase between the hours of 8 am and 1 pm. The 2023 vendors are a mix of bakers, growers, and dairy ranchers—from Fox Fungi to Royal Crest Dairy—as well as small-batch makers like Bruna’s Brazilian Cheese Bread and Rosario’s Tamales.

Union Station Farmers Market Saturdays, Union Station

The only market in the beating heart of Downtown Denver, the Union Station farmers market is just one more wonderful reason to visit the iconic and ever-interesting landmark. Start your Saturday morning off with freshly brewed coffee, then add a few jars of Colorado honey and jam from Brad B Jammin to your bag. Pile in a few greens, a pastry or three from Birdy's Bakeshop, and a few packets from the Mile High Spice Company for that filet later, and you’re good to go—until next week, when you’re back for more.

Green Valley Ranch Farmers Market Wednesdays, Green Valley Ranch

This market has a limited window, running only in June, July, and August, and is definitely worth marking your calendar so you don’t miss it. Not only is this another market adding live performances and fun activities for the whole family alongside some of Colorado’s freshest and tastiest products, it also takes the time to highlight specific vendors on its social channels to deepen that vendor-consumer relationship.

Metro Denver Farmers Markets Lakewood, Littleton, Highlands Ranch

With two Littleton locations and one each in Lakewood and Highlands Ranch, a farmers market is always within reach when the season arrives. The days vary—Lakewood and Southwest Plaza are every Saturday, Highlands Ranch is every Sunday, and Aspen Grove is every Wednesday—but a nifty calendar feature on the MDFM site helps keep you organized and reminds you that there’s ample opportunity to get fresh, local goodies and support Colorado producers while you’re at it.

University Hills Farmers Market Saturdays, University Hills

Back for its sixth year, the University Hills Farmers Market (run by the same folks who organize the Evergreen Farmers Market) focuses primarily on fresh food products—65%, to be exact —with other drink and lifestyle vendors rounding everything out. The market notes Brighton’s Palizzi Farm and Palisade’s Forte Fruits as two of its anchor vendors, but a Saturday trip will certainly mean browsing the food and wares of several other farmers and makers.

