Give Your Wallet a Break at Denver’s Best Thrift Stores

Some cities develop a reputation for their thrift stores, while others don’t. For Denver, thrift-shopping might as well be a national sport. Sure, Broadway is a well-known hub of secondhand shops, consignment boutiques, and selective vintage stores, but Denver’s wealth of thrift spreads far beyond Broadway to shops across town with unique vibes and an array of price points. No matter if you’re a monthly browser or daily bargain-hunter, here are Denver’s finest thrift stores to help you score good stuff without spending a fortune.

Garage Sale Vintage Larimer Square

Come for the incredible thrifting, stay for the vibes. No, really: In addition to racks and racks of too-cool thrift finds, a stocked bar and good music make it so you can really vibe while you shop. Pick up a vintage Broncos jacket, a vibrant jumpsuit, or even check out a selection of records. Then take your loot to the bar for a margarita or house-infused shot.

SecondLove Berkeley

One of the perks of this shop is that, in addition to finding your next favorite outfit, you can also sell gently loved items of your own for cash or store credit. Bring in a bag of (laundered) items on the designated days, and SecondLove’s buyer will go through them. After the consignment period, you’ll get paid for the items sold, or you can scoop up anything that didn’t sell. In between drop-off and pick-up, check out the racks of boutique blouses, dresses, and accessories like hats and jewelry to make good use of that future store credit.

Meek Modern + Vintage RiNo

If mid-century modern coupled with a dash of contemporary fashion and goodies is your vibe, this is your spot. A trip here can score you a few outfits, a new-to-you glassware set, a houseplant, and maybe a coffee table, too. Find an outfit for every occasion, from more casual, old-school t-shirts to stunning gowns or the perfect negligee or bralette.

Common Threads

Common Threads Platt Park

Some thrift shops source their collections from anywhere and everywhere; others hone in on the brand names that truly make vintage-shopping a thrill. The latter is true of South Pearl’s Common Threads, where happening upon a Chanel bag, Prada oxfords, or some Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Off White is more than likely. This place is for the devoted vintage thrifter who is more focused on the end game prize than the price tag. That said, casual shoppers, or those looking for a special occasion splurge, will also enjoy this spot.

Goldmine Vintage Baker

For anyone who feels they were born in the wrong era, this aptly named Denver favorite fits the bill. Truly a goldmine, you’ll find the grooviest ‘70s jumpsuits, ethereal ‘60s maxi dresses, gowns from the ‘30s, and the coolest vintage tees, all in excellent condition (and reasonably priced, to boot). Wander beneath the bright lights and vivid red walls (that sort of make you feel like you’ve stepped into a rock star’s closet) and browse to your heart’s content.

Decade Gifts Speer

Women’s clothes, men’s clothes, furniture, baby items, and so much more await at Decade. Organized into themed sections, from “Lodge” to “Nautical” to “Women’s Empowerment,” you really can find just what you’re looking for based on your unique vibe. There’s even an area fully dedicated to Colorado items, perfect if you’re shopping for that out-of-town friend. There’s no doubt a section just for you at Decade Gifts.

Regal Vintage Platt Park

Stocking a curated selection of eclectic vintage clothing and other goods since 2007, Regal is the epitome of unique thrift fashion for those who want to stand out. Think: bright colors, sequins and rhinestones, and of course, just cool stuff by way of graphic tees and anything that falls under the denim category. Bonus? The staff is always friendly and helpful, guiding you to your next favorite statement piece (or entire wardrobe refresh, your choice).

