11 Totally Free Places to Exercise in Denver

Cherry Creek Trail

Confluence Park to Franktown

A trip down the entire stretch of this 40 mile-long trail will take you from the heart of downtown straight through the southern suburbs to Franktown, a small community south of Parker that many Denverites have never ventured to. The route is heavily used to get around the central part of town, but as you move toward the Cherry Creek Reservoir, expect to find a bit more solitude along with some wildlife as animals like coyote and deer make regular appearances. Whether you bike, jog or walk, this trail gives you a glimpse of Denver's diverse landscapes.



Denver's Running Clubs

Various Locations

All right, so this is less about where you're exercising than who you're exercising with. Maybe you're more of a lone wolf-type, and that's totally fine... because then there's more food and beer for the rest of us (yeah, that's right, food and beer). Denver's got tons of running clubs that are totally free to join, but our favorites come with extra incentives like the Denver Beer Company Run Club which meets for a 5K every Tuesday before a free pasta dinner and DBC brews, or the Wednesday night Highland Tap Run Club where everyone enjoys free pasta and a salad plus discounted beer afterwards.