The Best DIY Exercises to Keep You in Top Shape During Colorado Ski Season

Not everyone can shred all day. We all have that one friend who's the first to drop off and hit the bar. Or our friend we lose after run No. 1 because they simply can't keep up with the group. And there's nothing wrong with that. Skiing and snowboarding are grueling sports that take a toll on your body and can leave you burnt out, sitting in a lodge face-deep in a bowl of Frito pie by 2pm (also nothing wrong with that).

Skiing and snowboarding are anaerobic activities. In addition to high cardio cross-training like running or biking, prepping for the season involves a series of exercises and stretches, many of which fall into the convenient category of DIY training you can easily do at home. We tapped certified ski instructor and fitness trainer Bridget Ericsson, who teaches the Ski Fit class at Colorado Athletic Club for some of her best workouts.