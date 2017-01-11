What Learning to Backpack Taught Me About Colorado

Growing up in the Great Plains, my only exposure to camping involved an RV. When I moved to Colorado in 2014, I didn’t have a closet full of old gear like the natives, and my family doesn’t do hand-me-down tents. All I had was a copy of Cheryl Strayed’s Wild and determination not to let my new location on the Front Range go to waste.

But where to even begin when you don’t know anything about camping? I started at REI. In the spring of 2015, I had a few drinks and marched into Denver’s flagship store to try on gear. I was wearing leather pants and high-heeled boots at the time. The first thing I learned is that backpacks come in various sizes and the sizes are gendered. The first “women’s backpack” I tried on came with a plastic flower attached to it. Great.