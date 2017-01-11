Every Colorado Park Offering Free Admission for Public Lands Day

September 24th is a historically important date. It's marks the day CBS debuted 60 Minutes, Nirvana released Nevermind, and, most importantly, National Public Lands Day. That particular day got its start in 1994 when a group of 700 volunteers teamed up with a few federal agencies (like the Bureau of Land Management) to go clean up parks, trails, and things of that, well, nature. In Colorado -- where over 35% of land is public and eco-tourism rakes in over $10 billion annually for the economy -- it's kind of a big deal.

Although calling your boss and exclaiming that's it National Public Lands Day won't get you the day off, it will get you into some of Colorado's most beautiful parks for free: