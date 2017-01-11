The 23 Most Essential Apps for Living in Denver

ParkMe

Free

Android/iPhone

What it does: Helps you find parking lots and tells you how full they are.

No more driving around desperately searching for available spots or getting surprised by expensive parking fees. This app uses real-time traffic data to make the never-fun task of dealing with paid parking at least a little less stressful.

car2go

Free

Android/iPhone/Blackberry/Windows

What it does: Gives you access to a fleet of smart cars that you can drive from point A to point B.

Denver's got trails, public transportation, and, of course, Uber and Lyft, so lots of people really don't need a car in this town. If you decide to go vehicle-free, though, there may be times when you really need another option. Enter this app, which lets you sign up for a membership so you can locate nearby car2go vehicles, unlock them, and give yourself a ride anywhere you need to be. No need to return the car, just park it and go on your way.