Hello future Denver fan. Glad to see you've made the choice to root for the beloved Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Smart move! Thereʼs plenty of room for you here in Broncos country, but there are some things you need to know before the big game. Important things, like the incontestable greatness of John Elway and what to yell after a touchdown.
With that in mind, here's the definitive list of everything you need to know before jumping on the Broncos bandwagon:
1. John Elway is the greatest quarterback of all time
Fact.
2. This isnʼt our first rodeo
The Broncos have been to the Super Bowl a record-tying eight times! (Our record in the big game is... not important).
3. The Denver D is amazing
It's the best in the league this year.
4. You are expected to yell, “IN-COM-PLETE!” after every dropped pass
By the opposing team, of course. Even if youʼre alone. Maybe even more if youʼre alone, so you can make some new friends.
5. John Elway is greatest athlete ever
He should be the president of the United States.
6. We all know nothing matches with orange
And that you look ridiculous in that shirt. We all do. Deal with it. However, orange does look pretty good with the Lombardi Trophy.
7. After each touchdown a real white horse named Thunder runs the length of the field
It's the official mascot and itʼs wholly appropriate to yell, “I WANT TO SEE THUNDER!” at any time during the game. I suggest during the halftime show.
8. Never call it “Sports Authority Field”
You will be outed as a fraud. Itʼs “Mile High Stadium,” and it always will be.
9. If the offense is sluggish scream “Put in McCaffrey!”
Someone will give you a high-five, guaranteed.
10. You must eat green chili during the game
Itʼs good luck, or something. That may or may not be true, but win or lose, youʼll be happy to have a belly full of green chili.
11. John Elway deserves a Nobel Prize
For his work on "Being John Elway."
12. Itʼs perfectly acceptable to only wear a barrel
So long as itʼs held up with orange suspenders. (It looks best with a nice a cowboy hat, too).
13. Weed is legal
Go Broncos!
14. Peyton Manning has a small metal plate in his neck
And itʼs fused together with a bone graft. According to all the movies I've ever seen, the robots win.
15. Von Miller can wear whatever kind of weird dumb animal hat he wants
Look at how cool he dances. Heʼs earned it.
16. If Godʼs not a Broncos fan why are sunsets orange and blue?
Why? GIVE ME ONE GOOD REASON! YOU CANʼT! SHUT UP!
17. If our defense is looking sluggish yell “Put in Mecklenburg!”
Someone will give you a high-five, guaranteed.
18. The highest honor a Broncos player can receive is being added to the Ring of Fame
It's a list of the best players in the history of the franchise that wraps around the second level of Mile High Stadium and permanently places them in Colorado folklore forever. People like Randy Gradishar, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Dealin' Doug, and Blackjack Pizza (RIP).
19. Feel free to make fun of the Oakland Raiders throughout the game.
No one is going to stop you. I know we are playing the Panthers in the Super Bowl but the Raiders still suck.
20. JOHN ELWAY!
John Elway!!!
