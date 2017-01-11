Hello future Denver fan. Glad to see you've made the choice to root for the beloved Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Smart move! Thereʼs plenty of room for you here in Broncos country, but there are some things you need to know before the big game. Important things, like the incontestable greatness of John Elway and what to yell after a touchdown.

With that in mind, here's the definitive list of everything you need to know before jumping on the Broncos bandwagon:



1. John Elway is the greatest quarterback of all time

Fact.



2. This isnʼt our first rodeo

The Broncos have been to the Super Bowl a record-tying eight times! (Our record in the big game is... not important).

