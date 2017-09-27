Sponsored

This Is Your Checklist for a Real Denver Fall

Citizen Rail
Citizen Rail
The countdown to winter temps and ski weekends is on, but in the meantime, you definitely don’t want to miss out on everything autumn has to offer. Like raking! Kidding, kidding. There’s real fun to be had out there, and to prove it, we’ve put together this handy checklist to keep you on track so you’ve got no reason to skip the beer drinking, chile eating, and football watching essentials in the Mile High.

Comrade Brewing Company
Candace Marie Peterson

Drink a new local, seasonal brew

And we’re not just talking about pumpkin-spiked beers. Sip on choices like Lone Tree Brewing Company’s vanilla caramel amber and Comrade Brewing’s Hunt for Red Oktoberfest marzen-style lager while you can.

Fill your car with farm-fresh produce at Miller Farms

At their annual Fall Harvest Festival you can opt to take a hayride out to the field to pick your own assortment of veggies or pay a single price to stack a wagon with as much it can handle (acumen in Tetris comes in handy with this option).

aspen rocky mountains
robert cicchetti/shutterstock

See how beautiful it is when leaves die

Those golden hues only come around for a few weeks every year, so whether you trek to the mountains or just spend a little extra time walking around your own neighborhood, make sure you stop to see the aspens.

Show off your screaming skills at the 13th Floor

This haunted house is a Denver tradition and this year it’s at a brand-new location so if you think you know what to expect, think again.

red rocks amphitheater
NaughtyNut/Shutterstock

Catch one more Red Rocks show

Or your first one of the year, if you’re a slacker. The last show is on October 20.

For over 150 years, every drop of Jack Daniel's has come from a single source: their sole distillery in Lynchburg, TN.

Get lost in the corn maze at the Botanic Gardens at Chatfield

Good luck finding your way out of the 7 acres of twists and turns. Not challenging enough? Try the nighttime-only Corn Stalkers Haunted Maze.

Citizen Rail
Citizen Rail

Eat something or somewhere you've never tried before

You’ve been busy hiking, camping, and hitting up all the summer festivals so we’ll forgive you if you’re behind on checking out all the new restaurants in the Mile High. Now’s your chance to visit the standouts like Citizen Rail, Tavernetta (closed now, but will reopen soon), and Wayward.

Sip a cocktail at Denver's new highest open-air bar

The rooftop at 54thrity is equipped with fire pits that will keep patio season going well into fall. We also have all these other great rooftop bars if 54thirty is packed.

laws whiskey house
Brewtography Project

Keep yourself warm with whiskey flights

Every Thursday flights at Laws Whiskey House are just $10.

green chile quest
Ruth Tobias/Thrillist

Go on a green chile quest

You know you’re craving it. Go forth and find your new favorite -- there are plenty of options to sample.

Soak up some relaxation at a hot springs

Sure, you can do this any time of the year. But take our word for it -- the crisp air combined with naturally warm waters is pure magic and relaxation. And you could use a little magic and relaxation in your life, right?

broncos game
Nina B/Shutterstock.com

Cheer on the Broncos at a home game

It’s not too late to hop on the bandwagon. And Raiders fans can disregard this one.

Nightly Spirits
Nightly Spirits

Explore Denver's ghoulish side

Nightly Spirits will take you on a combo pub crawl/tour of some of the city’s most haunted locations.

