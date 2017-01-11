I Was Able to Customize My High... and It Was Amazing

As a Coloradan, I suck. I don’t go outdoors if I can help it, much less ski, snowboard, hike, or bike. I can’t name a single Bronco other than... you know, that one guy. And worst of all, I can’t handle weed; it makes me feel like the paranormal investigator in Poltergeist who pulls his own face off. So when I heard that a company in Boulder, Chooze Corp., was beta-testing a vape product designed to take the sting out of getting buzzed, I had to check it out. It’s called Cannabis 2.0. Would I finally find my Rocky Mountain high?

Although the story of its inspiration is hilariously complicated -- involving an acid trip during the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival up in Nederland -- the elevator pitch for LucidMood: Cannabis 2.0 is simple. You strip marijuana down to its essence, the combination of primary cannabinoids and terpenes (the aromatic compounds that differentiate strains), and then rely on a two-part delivery system in the form of infused hemp-felt “pucks.” The base component is a 5mg dose of pure THC and CBD (cannabidiol) in a 50/50 ratio, which the founders believe is ideal for producing an inner landscape of blue-sky euphoria, unclouded by a dysphoric dark side of dissociation, confusion, and paranoia. Then they bring four terpenes into the picture one by one via “mood” pucks, which allow you to “change the station on the radio of your lucid high, from blissful contentment to keen focus and back again.”