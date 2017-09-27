Here's Everything You Need to Do in Boulder

A brisk 30-minute drive from Denver, Boulder is a town that often gets lumped in with the Mile High when it comes to talks of where to eat and what to do. But it shouldn’t. Boulder has got a personality all its own, and a walk down Pearl Street with its ever-rotating cast of street performers will make that abundantly clear. After more than a decade living Colorado, I’ve had time to go beyond the obvious outdoor adventures Boulder offers (though you’ll find a couple of those on this list as well) to find the peppermint-scented, laser-light filled pastimes awaiting you during a visit to this beautiful town. Hence, you won’t need to spend years exploring. I’m here to make sure you can cut straight to the good stuff when you hit the streets of Denver’s neighbor to the north.
Get lost in a sea of hidden culinary treasures at the Farmers Market
On Saturdays from 8am-2pm through mid -November and Wednesdays from 4-8pm through early October, the Boulder County Farmers Market brings produce from local farmers and plenty of other specialty goodies to town for this weekly tradition. Come hungry so you can sample some of the prepared foods along the way, and be ready to discover unique fruits, veggies, flowers, herbs, meats, and your new favorite gourmet goodies around every corner.
Hike the breathtaking Flatirons
Boulder’s got a lot of natural wonders to explore, whether you’re into hiking, biking, or climbing. But the Flatirons are the most iconic. Parking can be tough since this is a popular area, so you’ll need to bring your patience to the Chautauqua area where many of the trails begin. Once you’re ready to get started, there are numerous trails to explore that run the gamut of experience levels (so plan accordingly). The First and Second Flatirons trail is a medium difficulty 2.6-mile round trip that will take you through wildflower-filled meadows toward the rock formations and reward you with postcard worthy views of the Continental Divide. If you don’t have a ton of time, this is the one you’ll want to do.
Watch the insanely talented street performers at the Pearl Street Mall
You never quite know exactly what you’ll find when you wander this historic outdoor mall, and that’s the appeal. There are stumble-upon musicians playing everything from banjos to harps, a fire juggler, contortionist, and even the famous ZIP Code Guy who’s gained local notoriety with his ability to hear a zip code, tell you where in the US it is, and then recommend a good restaurant there. And speaking of, you’ll also find plenty of restaurants, breweries and bars, boutiques, bookstores, and art galleries to explore along the way.
Take a trip out of this world at the Fiske Planetarium
The Planetarium might seem a little old school, but there’s still some undeniable magic happening as you kick back and learn a little something that will leave you feeling pretty impressed with the vastness of the cosmos, if not a bit insignificant. The variety of options, with everything from a laser light show set to a Sublime soundtrack to the more educational but equally entertaining "We Are Stars" narrated by Andy Serkis, gives this stop a universal (pun intended) appeal.
"Hike" the Boulder Beer Trail
Sure, regular old “scenic” hiking will reward you with a dose of natural adrenaline and gorgeous vistas, but on this trail, your destination is 28 area breweries, distilleries, and wineries -- something pretty damn gorgeous in its own way. Hitting all 28 in one day is not recommended, and you should rent a bike and take advantage of the city’s public transportation to make this journey a little easier on your feet. But no matter how many you check off the list, you’re guaranteed to get a taste of some unique options along the way with stops at places like Wild Woods Brewery, which incorporates ingredients from the wilderness into their brews, or Redstone Meadery where you can sample the oldest-known boozy refreshment.
Eat an unforgettable meal at Frasca... seriously, do it
One of Boulder’s biggest draws is its restaurant scene. With some of the best dining in the state at places like Basta, Blackbelly, OAK at Fourteenth, The Kitchen, and many, many more, eating out could be your primary reason for coming to this town in the first place -- and you’d be hard pressed to get bored. But if you’re going to spring for one indulgent meal, it should be at Frasca Food and Wine. Owners Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson have been dishing out award winning Italian here for 13 years and the culinary experience remains exceptional. They offer two prix fixe menu options, or you can order a la carte from an ever-evolving selection of dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, including handmade pasta, a selection of salumi, and mains that range from duck and rib-eye to wild boar and striped bass. That said, if gourmet isn’t so much your thing, you can stop in at Pizzeria Locale next door -- it’s run by the same owners, so you can expect the same quality of ingredients while being a little kinder to your wallet.
Attempt a harrowing escape from a psycho killer
Or experience an alien abduction, or recover the work of a scientist who made a mysterious discovery in the realm of space travel -- whatever sparks your adventurous spirit. Boulder’s got two destinations for those with a penchant for problem-solving: Boulder Escape Room and Enigma Escape Room. Each offers their own unique spin on the escape room craze, so bring along only your most clever friends to see if you can break the codes, solve the riddles, and complete the challenges in time.
Check out the current exhibits at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
Culture comes cheap at this destination where admission is just $1. The space is small, making it a great pit stop during a day filled with other activities. Exhibitions and events change regularly at the BMoCA, so you’ll want to check their website to see what’s happening while you’re there. You could find art by regional craftsmen, international talent, or even a performance.
Take a one-of-a-kind trip to Central Asia at the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Right next door to BMoCA is this local creekside landmark. Most of the ornate building was shipped piece by piece from Tajikistan (and the country’s capital, Dushanbe, is actually Boulder’s sister city) and assembled here. If you want to experience a legit tea time, reservations are required 24 hours ahead of time. That will net you all the makings of an elegant afternoon from 3-5pm: white linens, a tower of pastries and other small bites, and even cucumber sandwiches. If you don’t have time for that experience, fear not: You can still pop in for a cup to go or a quick snack.
De-stress with a relaxing saunter down the Boulder Creek Path
Up for some time exploring on foot but don’t want to go for a full-on hike? The Boulder Creek Path runs for 5.5 miles through town, from Boulder Canyon to the west and Stazio Ballfields to the east. Pop on wherever is convenient for you and enjoy the sounds of the water gently flowing as you take a soothing stroll. Even though the path cuts through town, you’ll still feel like you’re getting a proper slice of nature and some quality time getting to know the city, all while unwinding after a day full of adventures.
Get your hands dirty on the Boulder County Farm Trail
If natural beauty and beer aren’t enough to get you out exploring in Boulder, the 850-plus farms in Boulder County should be. Many farms encourage visitors and offer you-pick-it produce, farm stands, picnic areas, and even occasional farm dinners. So relax a bit while dining alfresco on the barn balcony at Lone Hawk Farms, or have a goat meet & greet at Mountain Flower Goat Dairy while learning more about their humane and sustainable practices. “Farm to plate” is a popular phrase these days, but when you explore the area’s agricultural scene firsthand, it’ll be obvious why Boulder so passionately embraces the concept.
See how the most popular tea in the world is made at the Celestial Seasonings Tea Tour
With 1.6 billion cups of tea served every year, you’ve no doubt tasted it (probably Sleepytime or Lemon Zinger). In Boulder, you can see firsthand where and how this popular tea is made with a 45-minute free tour of their manufacturing facility. Outings are available daily during select hours and will take you through the blending, packaging, and shipping process. One highlight is the peppermint room, where the pungent aroma is sure to wake you up and give you a totally unique sensory experience. The tour ends in the Tea Shop where you’ll often find certain tea varieties on sale for as low as a $1 per box.
Follow the Mount Sanitas Trail to see Boulder from a brand new vantage point
This trail is more challenging thanks to some steep climbs, but if you’re up for it, you’ll be rewarded with sweeping views from the top of Mount Sanitas which lies directly to the east of town. You’ll gain over 1,300 feet of elevation during this hike, so if you’re new to high elevations, plan on taking it slow. But the loop is also a great intro to mountain hiking without having to go far from the comforts of Pearl Street. Pro-tip: Don’t forget sturdy hiking shoes and plenty of water.
Get a hefty dose of awesome live music
You can find a band playing every day of the week somewhere in Boulder. Want to catch a free show? The Boulder Library has a concert series monthly, the Wednesday Farmers Market has regular live music, and Twenty Ninth Street -- an outdoor shopping mall -- has live concerts weekly through the end of August. If you’re willing to shell out some cash, the city’s also home to many venues including two of the best in the country, the Fox Theatre and Boulder Theatre, both of which were originally built in the early 1900s and revamped to their current rock star-worthy state. And, of course, you can catch local acts regularly playing at restaurants and bars all over town. And if all else fails, remember, you can just walk down Pearl Street and let the music find you.
Cool off at the Boulder Reservoir
Colorado might be landlocked but that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy plenty of aquatic adventures. Whether you want to get out on the water on a sailboat, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard (all are available to rent), or you just want to lounge at the swim beach (open through Labor Day), this is the spot to do it. The water temperature here is typically in the 70s during the hot summer days -- though it can fluctuate quite a bit, so check their website for current temps. This makes the reservoir a much more pleasant option than the normally frigid lakes and rivers. If having a beach day is on your list of to-dos but a plane ticket to the coast isn’t in your budget, paying the the $7 per adult admission here is well worth it.
