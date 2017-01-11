Things Denverites Are Sick of Hearing From Out-of-Towners

The temperatures are dropping and snow is slowly accumulating on the mountain tops. You know what that means. In no time at all, Texans and Californians will crowd I-70 en route to the bunny slopes in Summit County. Don’t get us wrong. We love seeing people from around the world enjoying our slopes. But why don’t you stay awhile and enjoy all of what Denver has to offer?

These days, we’re more than just an afterthought for mountain-bound vacationers. In fact, the Mile High City has evolved into quite the bustling metropolis. But that doesn’t mean we don’t hear the same clichés and questions over and over every year. For those visiting, take note! You’ll be acting like a local in no time.