The Definitive Guide to Camping in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Munising, MI

One of the most beautiful spots in all of Michigan, this region is also one of the biggest tourist spots in the UP. That'll happen when it's as pretty and easy to get to from the lower peninsula as it is. The region's gorgeous beaches will be some of the best swims of your life, as long as you can handle the water temperature: just think of it as a baptism in ice water. To get away from some of the crowds, there are backcountry camping sites that take you along the entire lakeshore for that secluded experience.