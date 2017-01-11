16 Summer Getaways From Detroit That You Can Actually Afford

All the nearby road trip destinations we know and love will always be excellent and valid getaways, obviously, since the Upper Peninsula is still up there… y'know… peninsula-ing. But what if you wanted to ditch the car and get a little bit further away, perhaps to the exotic landscape of, say, Ft. Lauderdale? Well, we’ve got good news for you: it's not that expensive to do exactly that!

Lucky are we to have a major international airport in our premises -- it makes escaping relatively easy and, more importantly, not wallet-busting. As of press time, the following destinations have almost ridiculously affordable travel options out of DTW. If you haven't considered a backpacking trip to Nicaragua before, maybe you should.