Everything You Need to Do in Detroit This Spring

Spring has very nearly sprung in the metro area, and if you need a little more action in your life now that the boat show (and all its wonderful commercials) has come and gone, Detroit has a wealth of spring events to help you really enjoy Motor City life. While March came in like a lion, dumping 7 inches of wet, slushy snow all over us, take heart: it won't be long before we’re celebrating the Tigers’ opening day, getting down with the clown to kick off April, cheering on Detroit City Football Club at Keyworth Stadium, and dancing at Movement Fest’s fifth anniversary. Mark your calendars: Here's everything you need to do this spring.
Cost: $40
Get your St. Patrick's Day on early with Corktown Races
Cost: $20-$50 for racers, free for spectators.
Cost: The Marche du Nain Rouge is a nonprofit run primarily by volunteers -- it’s free, but donations are appreciated and sponsorship opportunities abound.
Root root root for the home team at Detroit Tigers opening day
Cost: Prices range from $55 (for standing room only) all the way up to $180 (for on-deck circle seats). If you watch the game in a bar, though? Free.
Take a Faygo shower with Insane Clown Posse at Slamfest 2018
Cost: Tickets cost $25-$135
Cost: Free
Acquire things (and stuff) at the 6th annual Detroit Rummage Sale
Cost: Free
Booze it up for a good cause at Whisky Experience 2018
Cost: $50 (general admission), $70 (VIP), or $20 (designated drivers).
Cost: $60-$250
Wear a hat, drink a mint julep and catch the Kentucky Derby
Cost: No cover; sliders range from $2-$3, and most mixed drinks are also just $3.
Cost: Free
Cheer on Detroit City FC at their opener against Columbus
Cost: $10 for general admission, $15 for gold section seats and $50 for DFCU Financial Lounge VIP tickets, which include on-field seating and refreshments. The team also offers group discounts and season ticket plans.
Cost: Free admission, but bring money for any plants or flowers you plan to buy.
Cost: $85 (single day ticket), $195 (all-weekend general admission pass), or $320 (VIP weekend pass).
