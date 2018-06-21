Everything You Need to Do in Detroit This Spring

Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck

Founded in 2012, Detroit City FC is the city’s minor league soccer club, and plays matches in Hamtramck’s Heyworth Stadium; as you'd expect, the games are as exciting as they are loud, and the fans are deeply committed. This year, the club’s offering a four-match ticket deal for $30 -- a $10 discount over four regularly priced tickets -- and in addition to the home opener, the club will host an international team TBA in an exhibition May 19. DCFC will host six National Premier Soccer League regular season bouts and six “friendly” or exhibition matches at Keyworth this spring and summer, but there are also a few preseason matches in March and April, in case you want to get in on the action early.

Cost: $10 for general admission, $15 for gold section seats and $50 for DFCU Financial Lounge VIP tickets, which include on-field seating and refreshments. The team also offers group discounts and season ticket plans.