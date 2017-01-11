Forget the QLine & Cadillac Place: Detroiters Want to Keep Our Old Names

Detroiters are stubborn. When we get used to something, it ain't gonna change. Sometimes that's not always a good thing -- we just got used to that old train station not having windows up until now, didn’t we? -- but oftentimes, it's healthy for us to be stagnant. It helps us preserve our history.

Let me explain: my great-grandmother lived to be 96, and was sharp until the end, but she was stubborn about keeping up with the times when it came to some of her terminology. She referred to refrigerators as iceboxes, pantyhose as stockings, and, even though it’s been awhile, Kmart as Kresge's.

Although S.S. Kresge's line of discount stores became Kmart decades ago, this was one of those curious habits she wouldn't let go. It’s common amongst all of us Detroiters to call something by its original or colloquial name rather than whatever name it's been most recently officially christened as. Whether it's sticking to tradition or refusing to give into corporatization -- try as he might, Dan Gilbert’s attempt to brand the M-1 rail line as “QLine” under the Quicken family of weird nomenclature is going to fail hard around these parts -- there are plenty of things around Metro Detroit we’re just going to call by another name.