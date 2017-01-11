Public Transit Fans, Rejoice: The QLINE's First Car Has Arrived in Detroit

Lijana said that it’s been exciting seeing all the new and restored housing and business development going in along the corridor in anticipation of the QLINE’s arrival. “For every dollar we’ve spent in this $140 million project, we’ve seen $8 in return, whether it’s residential construction, business expansion, [or] new construction, and that’s happening not just on Woodward, but in the surrounding areas, as well.”

Given the complex history of mass transit in Detroit, it’s possible the QLINE could be a real game-changer, especially at a time when, even in the Motor City, a new demographic of young professionals and millennials is questioning whether car ownership is desirable or necessary. In light of that, some in the Motor City may be surprised to learn that the region was once a nationally recognized interurban mass transit capital, with a huge streetcar system. (In fact, in 1920, a vote to install a subway system in Detroit failed to make it out of city council by a single vote.)