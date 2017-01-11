The Seven Wonders of Detroit

The Renaissance Center

Completed in 1981; built by John Portman & Associates

If you find the layout of the GM Renaissance Center daunting, blame postmodernism. Or, more accurately, blame the aesthetic populism of the time that dictated a need for those forced to go to the city to not have to actually engage with the city in any way. If you've ever wondered why the RenCen feels like an insular fortress, this is why, and yes, it was intentional. The cluster of seven interconnected skyscrapers is so large it has its own zip code, and the central tower was once the tallest all-hotel skyscraper with the highest restaurant in the western hemisphere (those records have since been bested, but it's still really damn tall). Renovations over the last decade have opened up the RenCen to the public more, which include the five-story glass-enclosed Wintergarden atrium that overlooks the Detroit River and opens out onto the GM Plaza & Promenade and Detroit Riverwalk, a public amenity that is itself one of the best ideas city leadership has ever had (not listed here because here are a lot of urban riverwalks in the country, and most of them are also quite nice). Even so, the RenCen is still more impressive from the outside than the inside, but we can't possibly imagine Detroit's skyline without it.