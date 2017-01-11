The Best Reasons to Go to Canada for the Afternoon

Swim at better lake beaches

On the eastern shores of Lake Huron lies The Pinery Provincial Park, a small but bountiful park with sandy beaches and loads of, as the name would suggest, trees. It’s a relatively short distance from Detroit, and offers some of the most beautiful sunset views you’ll find on Lake Huron.



Take advantage of Canada's cheap(er) prescription drugs

This legal-ish activity is a relatively common reason for Yanks to cross the border. Being that Canada -- like many other countries -- actually puts a cap on how much prescription drugs should cost, generic drugs are often much cheaper over there than in the US, provided you don’t have insurance. Take a copy of a prescription that you receive from a doctor and turn it in to a Canadian pharmacy. Just make sure you don’t agitate the border patrol on your way back in.

