Our Favorite Ways to Get the Most Out of Exercising on Belle Isle

Swing some golf clubs

While not the biggest course in Detroit, the Belle Isle Golf Center is the place to practice your drive and maybe even get a little putt-putt in. Located on the north end of the island, the course has views of the Detroit and Canadian riverfronts and plenty of freighters to aim your swings at.

Gear up for flag football

The safest alternative to tackle football -- besides sticking yourself in a large plastic bubble -- can be played, and played well, on Belle Isle. Check out Come Play Detroit, a group that organizes sports leagues across the city, and hosts co-ed island games on the reg.