Detroit's Local TV Commercial Hall of Fame

There’s something unmistakably comforting about loopy, low-budget local television commercials, something that confirms those people in the TV are your friends, your neighbors, a connection to your community. And boy, does Detroit have an archive of those.

Below are 10 commercials that are consummate, past-and-present local staples, usually featuring sticky-sweet jingles, phone numbers so unforgettable you couldn't shake them even if you wanted to, or eccentric characters forever stuck in our memories. If you ever hear the number 29 and think, "or two for 50"; if your idea of Superman is a former Detroit Lion and used-car salesman in a cape; if you know the first number to call in a slip-and-fall case; then you, my friend, also watched daytime television in the Detroit area in 1993, and for that, you are the richer.