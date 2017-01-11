Why Michigan Is the Best Great Lake State

People might point to Chicago's deep-dish pizza, which is really just a pizza-themed casserole (Pequod's being the exception to the rule). If you want to talk about real deep-dish, however, look no further than Buddy's in the D. Put a slice from there and Uno's, what most consider to be the most "traditional" of the Chicago pies, on the same plate and you'll see why Detroit's deep-dish will come out as victor every time. Or just let Jon Stewart do it for you.

It does have some great cocktail bars. Lots of them, in fact. Lost Lake is one of the greatest tiki bars I've ever stepped into; Violet Hour is regarded as one of the best in the country; and Scofflaw's gin-anything will bring me to tears (along with that free cookie at midnight). But as with beer, I’ll take my Detroit bars, like Sugar House and Katoi, mixing drinks just as good (if not better than) any overpriced drink you'll find here. And, now that Detroit's getting a Gus’s Chicken of its very own, there’s really no need to venture as far as Illinois, unless you want to go clear across the state and check out the Mighty Mississippi, or drive past the very large cross outside of Effingham... which, been there, done that.