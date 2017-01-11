11 Michigan Summer Getaways That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Enjoy the outskirts of Appalachia as it's intended

Normally we wouldn’t advise anyone to go to Ohio -- we mean... come on. Alas, the state has a few things going for it beyond just its proximity to Michigan (which is its main attraction). Located in southeast Ohio, where the flat cornfields that dominate the state’s geography give way to rolling hills, limestone cliffs, and waterfalls is the Hocking Hills State Park -- basically an entrance to the wonder that is Appalachia. Spring and fall are desirable times to hit the trails in this park for some hiking as the extreme humidity that characterizes the summers of this region is at a significantly more manageable level. The changing leaves are particularly stunning at Hocking Hills and the temperatures are a little bit warmer than they are in Michigan, making this is a great spot to hit in November when, by all counts, winter will already be settling in across the Mitten.