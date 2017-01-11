Open Streets Detroit Is Paving the Way for a More Bike-Friendly Motor City

Detroit is credited with paving the way for modern-day streets: the first patch of concrete highway went down in 1909 on Woodward between 6 and 7 Mile. Since then, MDOT brags, they’ve paved enough roads in Michigan to build a one-lane road from the Earth to the moon.

Not that we’re totally ungrateful for smooth, shiny asphalt (or even know what that feels like, to be honest), but we’ll wait for Elon to sort out space travel before we take a Michigan-built highway to outer space, thanks.

It’s clear that our dear city planners got a little carried away with the pavement revolution: the surface parking lots only utilized by Tigers fans’ on Opening Day, the highways cutting straight through otherwise quiet and lovely neighborhoods… I mean, we’re no revolutionary urban planners here at Thrillist, but even we could think of some better use cases for these streets as our desire for other forms of transportation only grows, albeit slowly.