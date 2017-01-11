13 Things Michiganders Are Irrationally Passionate About

Bob Seger

There is perhaps no better way to determine whether someone is from Michigan or not than to watch the expression on their face as Seger’s blue-collar balladry takes hold. If you see someone tear up as soon as the band drops out in “Night Moves,” you know they’re from the Mitten.

Dipping everything in ranch dressing

Second only to the nostalgic effect of a summery Seger tune is the Michigander’s love of ranch dressing. Whether it’s on wings, fries, pizza, or hell, even birthday cake, you will not find a food product that cannot be enhanced by dousing it in this undeniably addictive and questionable substance.